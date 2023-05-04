Family and friends remember victims of mass shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy hearts in Pearlington as friends and family of De’Arreis Smith held a vigil in his memory Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed during the deadly mass shooting at a Bay St. Louis prom after-party on Sunday.

Smith’s family told WLOX to know DeeDee was to love him.

Whether it was hearing his music, going to school, or even spending time with the teen, he touched each soul he met.

“Dee was my children’s best friend. All five of my children, that was their brother,” said Kecia Sams. “You couldn’t tell them nothing wrong about DeeDee and he couldn’t tell them nothing wrong about them.”

Smith is remembered by loved ones as genuine and upbeat.

Wednesday, the family and friends of DeeDee sent their love, starting with a prayer.

The heart of Jacqueline Gordon, Smith’s grandmother, is full as dozens came to pay respects to her grandson. Without community, Gordon said, she wouldn’t know how to cope during this tragedy.

She shared how DeeDee’s family ties are in New Orleans, but now it’s stretched over to Mississippi.

“This vigil means so much tonight because when we came out here, these are the people that embrace, loved him, and even nurtured him,” she said.

She can remember weekends with DeeDee, watching movies, going to church, and sharing laughs.

It’s the same kind of joy the 18-year-old shared with his friends at school.

“Always brought light into a room. Loved that smile, always loved his smile,” said Peyton Mariano.

“I knew DeeDee since around middle school when I was 13 at the time,” said Ty Berdin. “Me and him started making music because he told me he rapped. It really sad that my brother is gone because I spent almost every day with him, you know.”

“He really had the hearts and mind of everybody that was around him,” added Keenan Jacobs. “That’s really why we’re so hurt. It’s such a loss for the community because everybody knew him. You had to be happy, you didn’t have a choice. "

One even remembered his final moments with De’Arreis.

“He left my house to go to the party,” said James McCulley. “I wish I had another controller so he would’ve stayed and played the game with me.”

That’s why this close-knit group is holding each other a bit tighter, to keep the spirit and memory of Smith alive.

“Justice for Dee, Justice for Haley, and justice for all the other people,” Mariano said.

“DeeDee is in Heaven, the balloons are going up to heaven with him,” Gordon said.

Funeral arrangements for Smith are still being finalized.

WLOX also spoke with the family of Haeleigh Stamper, the other victim killed in the deadly mass shooting.

Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bayou Talla Fellowship in Kiln.

Stamper’s family said they are thankful for everyone who sprang into action and rushed her to the hospital.

“Her friends stop and picked her up after they seen she was injured,” said Rhonda Lawson, Stamper’s cousin. “Diamond carried her to the car while her friend Chelsea drove. They gave her the best chance to survive. There was Tyson who carried her from the car into the hospital. So even though she’s been everybody else’s hero, this time, she had three heroes.”

There’s a candlelight prayer vigil in honor of the Hancock and Bay High students and families Friday in Diamondhead.

It starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall Town Green.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.