Conner Mozee signs to Southern Miss track & field

The Pearl senior broke the Pirates’ discus record this season
Pearl senior Conner Mozee signed to Southern Miss track & field Thursday(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl senior Conner Mozee signed with Southern Miss track & field Thursday. Mozee broke the Pirates’ discus record earlier this season, throwing 174′ 0″ in the MHSAA Region 3-6A meet on April 22.

“I love the coaching staff down there. They made me feel like I’m part of a family down there. Coach [Jon] Stuart came, and he was like, ‘I want you to come,’” Mozee said.

Mozee was surrounded by his coaches, teammates, and family members at the signing at Pearl High School, and called it ‘a blessing’ to have them all there.

Mozee will compete in discus in the 6A State Track & Field Championship in Pearl on Saturday. He will be competing for his third straight gold medal in the event.

