‘We’re devastated’: Torie Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi native and Olympic gold medalist, Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32.

Bowie’s management agency confirmed the heartbreaking news in a tweet, saying in part, “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion.”

The statement did not reveal or release the cause of Bowie’s death.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ES83SjM7u4 — Icon Management Inc. (@iconmanagement) May 3, 2023

Bowie won gold (4x100-meter relay), silver (100m), and bronze (200m) for the U.S. at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

After finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, she also won the race at the world championships in London a year later.

Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi. She was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home, the Associated Press reports.

She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college. She later attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

USA Track and Field said Bowie’s “impact on the sport is immeasurable”, adding she will be “greatly missed”.

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

Athletics Central also listed Bowie’s numerous athletic wins on the field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.