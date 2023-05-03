Things To Know Wednesday, May 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JPS School Board unanimously approves consolidation and closing plans for campuses

The Jackson Public School District Board of Trustees approves its consolidation and closing plan for campuses next year. With a unanimous vote the board has made the decision to make what they say are desperately needed repairs and renovations for several schools in the district. Superintendent, Dr. Errick Greene, says they are trying to make the best decisions on spending tax payer money and it does not make sense to spend millions and millions of dollars on campuses with low enrollments.

2. Lawsuit moving forward against Jackson, MSDH over lead in drinking water

Attorneys representing nearly 1,000 children have the court’s permission to move forward with their federal lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Health and the City of Jackson. The suit claims state and city leaders knew they were exposing kids to lead for a number of years and downplayed the severity of the issue. This latest development comes after a 59-page order filed by a U.S. District judge that allows this case to proceed. It’s one of the most significant developments in a lawsuit that was filed over a year and a half ago.

3. ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. A trooper was shot in the arm and received non-life-threatening injuries, MBI said. It happened on Highway 61 Tuesday morning in Bolivar County. The suspect, 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt and khaki pants. Self is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Self or know where he could be, you are urged to call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477). You can also send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

