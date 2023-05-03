Enter to win free pizza
Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.(U.S. Marshals)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspected wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a Biloxi police officer has been identified.

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Magee’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

