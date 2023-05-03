Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspected wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a Biloxi police officer has been identified.

Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90 during Spring Break weekend.

The shooting injured one police officer and four others.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Magee’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.