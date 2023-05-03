Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Oropeza was was arrested without incident, Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Oropeza that included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza had fled the scene after the attack that also left four adults dead. He said his deputies had been called to the suspect’s house at least one other time previously over shooting rounds in his yard.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Community Food Drive helps MS food network feed the hungry
State approves temporary housing solution for tornado survivors
Lawsuit moving forward against Jackson, MSDH over lead in drinking
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Clock ticking on HB 1020 challenges