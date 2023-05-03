Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Mississippi State’s Jans signs extension through 2026-27

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts on the sideline during the second half of an...
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi State won 69-68. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans has signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

The school on Wednesday announced the move, which came after Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first season. That marked only the program’s second appearance since 2009, the other coming in 2019.

Mississippi State (21-13) spent four weeks in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, peaking at No. 15 shortly before Christmas. The Bulldogs finished with their best win total since winning 23 games in 2019 before falling to Pittsburgh in the NCAA First Four.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man

Latest News

Jackson State student-athletes performing well in classroom
Jackson State student-athletes performing well in classroom
Belhaven softball won three major CCS postseason awards
Belhaven softball headlines CCS postseason awards
A walk-off grand slam by Jatavis Melton sparked a series win over Bethune-Cookman for Jackson...
Walk-off grand slam sparked series win over Bethune-Cookman for Jackson State baseball
Nick Monistere
Brandon native soaring in first season at Southern Miss