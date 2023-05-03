Enter to win free pizza
Man faces 20 years after ‘brutally’ assaulting victim with gun, beer bottle

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces up to 20 years for “brutally” striking a victim in the face with a gun and beer bottle in 2017.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Johnson, 28, was prosecuted Wednesday after receiving the charge six years ago.

On May 6, 2017, Johnson and his younger brother went to the workplace of then 21-year-old Alijah Edwards at 1250 Northside Drive. The two began arguing with Edwards and convinced him to go to their mother’s apartment to settle the dispute.

Upon arriving at the apartment, Johnson began to attack and assault Edwards, “brutally” assaulting him with hits to the face with both a gun and beer bottle, leaving Edwards “nearly unconscious.”

Edwards was able to escape and go to a nearby neighbor’s home, calling 911, which ultimately led to the arrest of Johnson.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

