Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

JPS School Board unanimously approves consolidation and closing plans for campuses

Board members say the moves are necessary to make much needed repairs and improvements to school buildings
By Maggie Wade
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District Board of Trustees approves its consolidation and closing plan for campuses next year.

Greene added the district is trying to make the best decisions on spending tax payer money.
Greene added the district is trying to make the best decisions on spending tax payer money.(WLBT)

With a unanimous vote the board has made the decision to make what they say are desperately needed repairs and renovations for several schools in the district. Superintendent, Dr. Errick Greene, says they are trying to make the best decisions on spending tax payer money and it does not make sense to spend millions and millions of dollars on campuses with low enrollments.

One parent appealed to the board not to separate students from teachers they have grown to trust and excel with.

Scott also said, students should not be separated from teachers and staff they trust and excel...
Scott also said, students should not be separated from teachers and staff they trust and excel with.(WLBT)

Erica Scott said, “and these teachers go on and on, dedication, one on one, communicating with us parents. We work together as a team and as a community for that school and you’re taking all that away from us.”

Dr. Greene explained the changes.

Dr. Greene said, “We presented the closure and consolidation of an elementary school, Baker Elementary to consolidate with Shirley. We presented the closure of Brinkley Middle to be reconfigured with Lanier High School as a middle and high school campus. Other buildings that we have been talking about are temporary relocations for the next year.”

Parent Erica Scott also presented board members with a letter with concerns about plans for Pecan Park Elementary. Scott says the plans could be devastating and disruptive for the learning process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Lawsuit moving forward against Jackson, MSDH over lead in drinking
State approves temporary housing solution for tornado survivors
Community Food Drive helps MS food network feed the hungry
Clock ticking on HB 1020 challenges