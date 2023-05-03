Jackson State student-athletes performing well in classroom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Student-athletes attending Jackson State University continue to perform well on the playing field and in the classroom.

According to a report from the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate, two JSU athletic programs received perfect scores for the 2021-2022 seasons.

The Academic Progress Rate holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete each semester.

The Jackson State volleyball and bowling teams received the perfect score of 1,000.

Every other athletics program within the university achieved scores above the NCAA-mandated multi-year score of 930 during the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons.

“Our student-athletes continue to shine in all areas here at Jackson State University,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Their continued dedication to their academic pursuits is the foundation of our athletics success. They are to be congratulated and celebrated for their achievements in the classroom.”

For the 2021-22 year, men’s tennis, volleyball, women’s track, and bowling all had perfect single-year APR scores of 1000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.