Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of beloved Sumatran tiger, Kipling

Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With great sadness, the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the passing of its Sumatran tiger, Kipling, Wednesday morning.

According to the zoo, Kipling’s primary keepers, the veterinary staff and the animal management team have worked hard to address and improve his age-related health problems, including digestion and mobility. Unfortunately, Kipling continued to decline and exhibited behaviors indicating he was nearing the end of his life.

Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

The zoo said Kipling was a tiger with a unique personality. He loved chewing bamboo, swimming in his pool, spooking his keepers with random vocalizations and walking away in the middle of training.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old

Latest News

Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff
Dontavis Magee was identified in the shooting that took place near Surf Style on Highway 90...
Suspect identified, reward offered in Spring Break shooting
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
The franchisee had employed two 10-year-old children at one location who worked unpaid and...
Louisville McDonald’s owners fined after minors, including 10-year-olds, found working illegally