Gray Media Training Center second class equips graduates for the television industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Television broadcasting welcomes a new highly trained group to the industry thanks to the Gray Media Training Center. A special gathering to honor the graduates was held Wednesday at Duling Hall.

Eleven students received diplomas after the completion of the 15 week program. Jackson State University graduate Gabrielle Moore’s training landed her a job as a technical media producer.

“I will be taking a job at WVUE in New Orleans doing that job, having that role,” said Morris. “I definitely feel that I’m ready. I feel that the training that I’ve done has prepared me for that role.”

Raheal Aka-Ety is from Ghana. She drove four hours each day from Mississippi Valley State University to complete the program.

“I actually had a job offer in Hattiesburg, but I decided to go do my master’s which I play soccer,” said Aka-Ety. So I just wanted to use my last year for the eligibility to play soccer.”

The students were exposed to all aspects of television broadcasting-news, marketing, Engineering and I.T., production and advertising sales.

“The training center program is here to make sure students are prepared for what they’re about to experience when they start their career,” said WLBT General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “It exists to give them a better chance to get a job offer. that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to help the start their career and get a job offer to work in our industry.”

Graduate Eddie Howard III hopes to become a part of the WLBT Team.

“I’ve actually learned how to be an AP for the TMP and learning to do what the producers are doing to build an actual show and knowing what’s going to be in what category and what level, especially A block all the way to E block,” said Howard.

The next class begins May 22. Applications are open for the fall session.

If you would like to apply to the Gray Media Training Center or to learn more go to https://www.graytrainingcenter.com/.

