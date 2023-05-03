Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Five arrested after more than 27 shots fired inside Mississippi apartment

From left to right: Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, Jabarrie McCauley, and Samaria Good(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Five men have been arrested after a shooting in an apartment complex in Claiborne County.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Windsor Arms Apartments on April 30, at around 5:45 p.m., leaving multiple vehicles damaged with gunshots and “at least” 27 shell cases of evidence.

On Monday, Samaria Good, 28, was initially arrested after the shooting, with officers still in search of the other suspects.

Upon further investigation, Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, and Jabarrie McCauley have since been arrested.

Officials say the subjects were all visitors at the apartment of Good. During this visit, words were exchanged, which led to weapons being drawn and shots being fired.

McCauley and Williams have been charged with shooting into a dwelling. Troy and Hamilton have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

An initial appearance has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

