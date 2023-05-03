First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery pattern by week’s end

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will sweep over the region, giving a reassuring shot of drier air and a slight push of slightly cooler air, too. From the morning 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound into the 70s, a few spots will tag 80 with ample sunshine mixing with a few passing high clouds. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: High pressure, still hanging on, starts to head further east – opening a southerly flow, helping to bolster warm afternoon, generally, in the lower to middle 80s amid mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to move into the region overnight with lows only bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will start to surge northward through late week, bringing toasty temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will be well into the 80s, lows in the 60s. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms late week and into the weekend on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

