Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: muggier, unsettled weather pattern emerges into the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Picture-perfect conditions will be around throughout this evening with plenty of sunshine to go around. Skies will stay mostly clear, and our weather will remain quiet heading into tonight with low temperatures generally in the lower 50s. Tonight will also be our last of cool nights for a while ahead of changes in our forecast later this week.

Thursday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon hours. After a cool start to the day, we will efficiently warm to the lower to a few middle 80s as winds start to become more southerly. Overnight low temperatures tomorrow night will be on the milder side in the 60s as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico.

A more unsettled and summertime-like weather pattern is expected to emerge by Friday into the weekend. A warm front will lift northward across the region by Friday morning leading to muggy and warm feels throughout the day in the middle 80s. There will also be the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a slow-moving system sitting off or our west. While a gusty or strong storm is possible, this isn’t a typical severe weather setup. We will continue to see a daily chance for downpours and thunderstorms throughout much of next week as well with temperatures running above average in the 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Summertime-like feels expected by this weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag

Latest News

Summertime-like feels expected by this weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Tracking rain chances ahead with temperatures warming up across central and South, MS.
First Alert Forecast: Expect sunny skies until Thursday, followed by rain from Friday through the weekend. Also, anticipate a rise in temperature over the next few days.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery pattern by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth, humidity, storms ahead