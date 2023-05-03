First Alert Forecast: muggier, unsettled weather pattern emerges into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Picture-perfect conditions will be around throughout this evening with plenty of sunshine to go around. Skies will stay mostly clear, and our weather will remain quiet heading into tonight with low temperatures generally in the lower 50s. Tonight will also be our last of cool nights for a while ahead of changes in our forecast later this week.

Thursday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures during the afternoon hours. After a cool start to the day, we will efficiently warm to the lower to a few middle 80s as winds start to become more southerly. Overnight low temperatures tomorrow night will be on the milder side in the 60s as moisture flows in off the Gulf of Mexico.

A more unsettled and summertime-like weather pattern is expected to emerge by Friday into the weekend. A warm front will lift northward across the region by Friday morning leading to muggy and warm feels throughout the day in the middle 80s. There will also be the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a slow-moving system sitting off or our west. While a gusty or strong storm is possible, this isn’t a typical severe weather setup. We will continue to see a daily chance for downpours and thunderstorms throughout much of next week as well with temperatures running above average in the 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.