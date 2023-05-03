Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Expect sunny skies until Thursday, followed by rain from Friday through the weekend. Also, anticipate a rise in temperature over the next few days.

Tracking rain chances ahead with temperatures warming up across central and South, MS.
Tracking rain chances ahead with temperatures warming up across central and South, MS.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

A weak front will sweep over the region, giving a reassuring shot of drier air and a slight push of slightly cooler air, too. From the morning 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound into the 70s, a few spots will tag 80 with ample sunshine mixing with a few passing high clouds. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: High pressure, still hanging on, starts to head further east – opening a southerly flow, helping to bolster a warm afternoon, generally, in the lower to middle 80s amid mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to move into the region overnight with lows only bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warm front will start to surge northward through late week, bringing toasty temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will be well into the 80s, lows in the 60s. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms late week and into the weekend on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery pattern by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth, humidity, storms ahead
Unsettled weather pattern emerges late week
First Alert Forecast: stretch of nice, bright weather continues for next couple of days
Stretch of nice weather to continue for next couple of days.
Peyton's Tuesday Evening Forecast