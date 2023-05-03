Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was...
An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was found safe.(NCMEC)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was found safe.

The Indianapolis Police Department said 7-month-old Jackson Shugars was located hours after an Amber Alert was issued for him. The baby was inside a car when it was allegedly stolen at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Police said that Jackson appeared to be fine following the ordeal, but he was being checked out by medics as a precaution.

The allegedly stolen car was also located.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Board members and Dr. Errick Greene say the moves are necessary to make repairs and renovations.
JPS School Board unanimously approves consolidation and closing plans for campuses
FILE - Peter Milatz was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of apprentice...
Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge
Lawsuit moving forward against Jackson, MSDH over lead in drinking