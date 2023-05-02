Enter to win free pizza
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Tyree Jones provides an update regarding escaped inmates

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is providing an update regarding the inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on April 23.

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, escaped from the detention center by climbing through the roof of the jail, the sheriff says.

On April 26, Dylan Arrington died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities. Meanwhile, On April 28, Jerry Raynes appeared in Harris County District Court days after being spotted in a convenience store in Spring Valley, Texas. Sheriff Jones said Raynes would be back in Mississippi sometime this week.

The two other detainees, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, remain on the loose.

