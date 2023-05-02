Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Woman in custody after 50-year-old man shot and killed in Terry
Woman in custody after 50-year-old man shot and killed in Terry
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting

Latest News

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Tyler Kihano has gone viral for his 3-point shots. (KCAL, KCBS, ELI GOLDSTEIN, INSTAGRAM,...
Man with Down syndrome becomes viral basketball sensation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; turning unsettled by late week, into weekend
MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
Dog blood donation gives missing dog another chance at life
Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public