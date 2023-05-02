Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their SUV.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly ended up in the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their Dodge Caravan.

The passenger was able to escape through their window, but bystanders had to jump in the water and pull the driver out and carry her up the boat ramp.

Good Samaritans said the tourists misunderstood GPS directions to a manta ray excursion, and their GPS led them straight into the harbor.

“I think they just must’ve taken their eyes off the road for a second, and I think everyone is a bit shocked because we saw this car go straight into the harbor,” said Christie Hutchinson, a witness to the incident.

“And it took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn’t seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car.”

Sources say no one was hurt in this incident.

Tow crews pulled the fully submerged caravan out of the water.

