Things To Know Tuesday, May 2

1. Marshand Crisler says he will stay in the race for Hinds County sheriff

Marshand Crisler

Former interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler reiterated Monday night he plans to stay in the upcoming race for sheriff. Crisler pleaded not guilty on two federal charges Friday. He is accused of bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon. On Monday night, with a group of supporters at the Hinds County Courthouse, Crisler said he is staying in the race for Sheriff. He shared his experience as a retired combat Veteran who served in the U.S. Marines, Army, and Air Force. He also said he has spent much of his life in public service in this state. Crisler added he stands on his faith and the support of his family, friends, and the voters of Hinds County.

2. ‘We just don’t feel safe anymore:’ Raymond residents welcome proposed alert system for jail escapes

Monday marks one week since an escaped inmate allegedly killed a Simpson County pastor. It’s exactly the type of thing Hinds County leaders hope to avoid going forward through an alert system. The idea is pretty simple: when authorities are notified of an escape, a text alert will be sent out to those within two or three miles of the Raymond Detention Center. That way, people will know when to take precautions and who to be on the lookout for. Full story here.

3. Mississippi Senator attends White House meeting to discuss ways to combat revenge porn and sextortion

You may remember us sharing the story of the Starkville-area family reeling from the loss of their teen son because of sextortion. Now, the wheels are turning for lawmakers on how to turn that tragedy into action. “I’m just asking you to protect our kids from the evil that lives in this world because it’s out there, and we’ve crossed that point where’s technology, social media, the internet is a real problem for our kids,” said Brain Montgomery. Brian Montgomery lost his 16-year-old son Walker because of sextortion. That quote is part of his comments to lawmakers in March, pleading with them to take action.

