Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Teen charged with murder of pregnant 16-year-old in Gulfport shooting; three others arrested

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or...
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Brenton Brumfield, 15, is under arrest and being charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.

At around 1:21 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officers with Gulfport PD arrived to the 4000 block of 32nd Street after receiving reports of the shooting. As the investigation progressed, it was found that Brumfield had pointing a firearm at Lake and discharged it, causing the fatal injury.

19-year-old Jamarrion Jackson and two other juveniles, 13 and 17, were also taken into custody and each charged with one count of hindering the prosecution of another.

Brumfield is charged with 2nd degree murder and one count of homicide of an unborn child. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Jackson’s bond is set at $25,000. The two juveniles were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, May 2
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; turning unsettled by late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; unsettled by week's end