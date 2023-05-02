Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans

Casey Grayson
Casey Grayson(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says an escaped inmate was found dead in New Orleans.

Sheriff Jones says the New Orleans Police Department conducted a death investigation at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

According to the sheriff, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop on Gentilly Road.

Officials discovered drugs and illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The sheriff says he could not confirm if that played a role in Grayson’s death but could confirm that there was no foul play.

Sheriff Jones says another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will arrive in the state soon where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Corey Harrison, 22, remains on the run. If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900.

The fourth escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County authorities on April 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

