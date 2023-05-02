North Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Jabroski Lloyd, 32, of Mississippi, who was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with murder from an incident that happened in Shelby, Mississippi.

On Jan. 6, Bolivar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and discovered a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the roadway dead.

The victim was identified as Elvester Trotter, 29, of Shelby.

Kentarius Allen, 25, was also charged with the murder and is currently in custody at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

On Jan. 12, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of Lloyd.

The USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxford, Miss., adopted the case and developed information that Lloyd had fled to the Memphis area.

The Two Rivers Task Force was requested to apprehend and arrest Lloyd.

In the afternoon of May 1, the Two Rivers Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a room at the Governor’s Inn in Memphis.

Deputies knocked and announced their presence at the door. After making entry into the room, deputies found Lloyd hiding under the bed.

He was placed under arrest without incident or injury and transported to the Shelby County Jail to await extradition to Mississippi.

