Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

North Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

Jabroski Lloyd, 32
Jabroski Lloyd, 32(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Jabroski Lloyd, 32, of Mississippi, who was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with murder from an incident that happened in Shelby, Mississippi.

On Jan. 6, Bolivar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and discovered a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the roadway dead.

The victim was identified as Elvester Trotter, 29, of Shelby.

Kentarius Allen, 25, was also charged with the murder and is currently in custody at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

On Jan. 12, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of Lloyd.

The USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxford, Miss., adopted the case and developed information that Lloyd had fled to the Memphis area.

The Two Rivers Task Force was requested to apprehend and arrest Lloyd.

In the afternoon of May 1, the Two Rivers Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a room at the Governor’s Inn in Memphis.

Deputies knocked and announced their presence at the door. After making entry into the room, deputies found Lloyd hiding under the bed.

He was placed under arrest without incident or injury and transported to the Shelby County Jail to await extradition to Mississippi.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old

Latest News

‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, May 3
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday; summery pattern by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; summery warmth, humidity, storms ahead