Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mayor defends city attorney amid questions about her bias in representing city council

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Richard’s Disposal lawsuit against the city moves forward, questions arise about the council rejecting the city attorney in representing the body.

On Monday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba balked at the idea that the majority of the council reportedly does not trust Martin as their counsel. It has been suggested that some city leaders believe Martin sides with the Mayor and the garbage company.

“There is no conflict there, and I have all the confidence not only in her skill and ability but the city attorney’s office will always work in the best interest of the City of Jackson,” said Lumumba.

Richard’s Disposal wants the council’s vote overturned and for the judge to award them a six-year contract. The mayor also addressed resident concerns over being charged for trash collection when trucks weren’t rolling.

He says the city is trying to calculate a credit for the trash collection fee. The mayor said the sanitation fee not only includes trash pick up but pays for the city’s rubbish landfill, roll-off dumpster days, and solid waste division clean-ups across the city.

“It has never been separated in a bill like that, and so we have to make certain that we don’t misapply funds in a way that puts the city at a deficit any further than where we already are in our sanitation division,” said Lumumba.

Residents will continue to see a sanitation fee on their bills until the city is able to apply a credit.

58-year-old man shoots brother after argument over a dog in Hazlehurst