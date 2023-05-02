Marshand Crisler says he will stay in the race for Hinds County sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler reiterated Monday night he plans to stay in the upcoming race for sheriff.

Crisler pleaded not guilty on two federal charges Friday. He is accused of bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon.

On Monday night, with a group of supporters at the Hinds County Courthouse, Crisler said he is staying in the race for Sheriff.

He shared his experience as a retired combat Veteran who served in the U.S. Marines, Army and Air Force. He also said he has spent much of his life in public service in this state.

Crisler added he stands on his faith and the support of his family, friends, and the voters of Hinds County.

Crisler said, “I find solace in knowing that the American legal system still stands behind one of its founding precepts that a person is innocent until proven otherwise. Therefore, I look forward, like any other American charged with a crime, to my day in court. And in doing so, I am under no obligation to withdraw from seeking public office.”

Crisler also said if elected, he wants to work with Supervisors to close the jail in Raymond for good and increase the salaries of deputies. He did not answer questions or indicate when he will appear in court again on the federal charges.

