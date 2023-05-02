MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was detained after a manhunt in Madison County, where several agencies joined the search.

The manhunt happened on Pisgah Bottom Road off I-55, which is a few miles north of the Canton city limits.

At this time, we still don’t know why authorities were there or the charges the suspect is facing.

Right now, we are still waiting on official confirmation from law enforcement about what’s happening, but we did speak to people living in the Pisgah Bottom neighborhood. They tell us police told them they are searching for two people who are believed to have stolen a car from Jackson.

The suspects abandoned the car on the side of the road on I-55 and then fled into a wooded area.

“When I woke up at about one something, I came out here, and police were everywhere,” a Madison County resident said. “I go down the street, and I see they got one guy in custody with the handcuffs on him, this is like 1:27 p.m. Then I go down, I asked another one (police officer), one said it was some guys who maybe had stolen a car from Jackson or something, coming out of Jackson. The first thing I was thinking about is maybe they are looking for those inmates. It’s scary, man. You know it’s a lot of woods out here, a lot of other things out here people can hide in. It’s just scary.”

At least one person arrested, taken into custody after manhunt in Madison County (Madison County resident)

3 On Your Side will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as more information is made available.

