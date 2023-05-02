Laurel native, Olympic champion Ralph Boston dies at 83

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel native and Olympic champion Ralph Boston passed away over the weekend. He was 83 years old.

Boston broke Jesse Owens’ world record in the long jump and then won the Olympic title. He would later win silver and bronze at the next two Olympics.

Boston was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1976.

Condolences came in from people all over the sports world today including Olympic great Carl Lewis, who said he idolized Boston as a child.

I'm devastated about Ralph Boston's passing. As a child I idolized him and he was a major influence in my life. I'll miss his voice and support. He changed the game as an athlete, advocate and mentor. Jumpers, Know his name!!! Rest with the greats. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) April 30, 2023

Ralph Boston Park in Laurel ensures his legacy lives on in his hometown.

