‘How much more?’: Hinds County Supervisors questions Sheriff Jones on Raymond Detention Center improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While Hinds County leaders are making safety improvements for those outside the jail, Hinds County Supervisors wonder what needs to be done internally to keep inmates behind bars.

Hinds County Supervisors asked tough questions on Monday regarding the Raymond Detention Center as two escapees remain on the run, and an innocent life has been lost.

“Tax dollars are being continuously spent on the Hinds County Detention Center. So my question is, is this going to fix the problem?” Supervisor David Archie said.

Over the last few years, Supervisor David Archie says the board has given over 5 million dollars to renovate the jail. But still, it isn’t able to keep its inmates behind bars and away from the public.

“These are generational issues that are stemming back all the way from the time that the facility was actually built. We made a lot of progress. But now we’re at a point where we have to go back and look at what more can we do to make this facility safer,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Last year, the Board began moving forward with plans for a new jail. But until that’s finished, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones says patches are still needed in Raymond.

“We got a two-fold problem. First of all, we got to stop the bleeding on what we have, which is costing money. That’s why we’re trying to build a new facility because the design of the original facility already had flaws,” Jones explained.

So what exactly can be done? As plans for a new jail have been moving forward since March last year, Sheriff Jones says physical and staffing issues must be addressed.

“I think providing a higher pay scale, you’re able to effectively recruit more people. Now if you have more people and you have good people in place, then that helps you with the security of the facility because you need more manpower for security measurements. I have a meeting set up this week with the construction company to talk more about security measurements and some other things that we need to put in place,” Sheriff Jones said.

