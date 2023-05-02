Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Meridian Police Officer turned himself in Monday night after an indictment was recently issued by the grand jury.

Derek Thomas was charged with lustful touching according to Lauderdale County’s Chief Deputy, Ward Calhoun.

Law Enforcement confirms he did not work for the Meridian Police Department at the time of his arrest. He worked for FEMA at the time of his arrest and had previously worked at the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to law enforcement.

Thomas’s bond was set at $15,000. He has since made a bond and has been released from the Lauderdale County detention facility.

