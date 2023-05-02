Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunny and clear skies on this Tuesday, our fair weather continues through Thursday with our rain chances returning Friday!

Tracking sunny and clear skies on this Tuesday with some clouds possible later in the day. Our...
Tracking sunny and clear skies on this Tuesday with some clouds possible later in the day. Our fair weather conditions will continue through Thursday with rain returning Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TUESDAY: High pressure still holds a firm grip over central Mississippi through the day – keeping the weather bright and quiet. Expect sunshine to push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s, seasonable for early May amid low humidity levels. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will sweep over the region, giving a reassuring shot of drier air and a slight push of slightly cooler air, too. From the morning 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound into the 70s, a few spots will tag 80 with ample sunshine mixing with a few passing high clouds. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Tracking our next chances for rain in the area beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend!

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to edge westward, a warm front will start to surge northward through late week, bringing toasty temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will be well into the 80s, lows in the 60s. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms late week and into the weekend on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking our next chances for rain in the area beginning on Friday and continuing through the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; turning unsettled by late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable Tuesday; unsettled by week's end
Warm, quiet through mid-week
First Alert Forecast: sunny, quiet for most of the week; increasing rain chances likely by the weekend
Mainly sunny and warm for most of the week.
Peyton's Monday Evening Forecast