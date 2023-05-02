First Alert Forecast: stretch of nice, bright weather continues for next couple of days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be a great evening to get out and enjoy the nice conditions if you have the chance. We’re on track to stay quiet tonight with low temperatures down in the upper 40s to lower 50s by early tomorrow morning.

This stretch of beautiful weather will stick around for Wednesday as bright skies prevail overhead. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle to upper 70s with light north winds. Tomorrow night will also be our last cool night in the lower 50s for a while before muggier, warmer nights make a return.

Changes in our weather pattern are not that far away and should arrive by the end of the week heading into this weekend. Southerly winds will bring in more humidity to the region with afternoon temperatures well in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s to near 70-degrees. There will also be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms during this time as a slow-moving system sits off to our west. A daily chance for periodic downpours looks to continue into next week as well with temperatures running just above average.

