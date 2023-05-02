Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Tuesday; turning unsettled by late week, into weekend

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUESDAY: High pressure still holds a firm grip over central Mississippi through the day – keeping the weather bright and quiet. Expect sunshine to push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s, seasonable for early May amid low humidity levels. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A weak front will sweep over the region, giving a reassuring shot of drier air and a slight push of slightly cooler air, too. From the morning 40s and 50s, we’ll rebound into the 70s, a few spots will tag 80 with ample sunshine mixing with a few passing high clouds. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to edge westward, a warm front will start to surge northward through late week, bringing toasty temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will be well into the 80s, lows in the 60s. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms late week and into the weekend on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

