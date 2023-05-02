Exclusive: OSHA could levy hefty fines against Bentonia company following deadly Madison County explosion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration could end up fining a Bentonia company nearly two hundred thousand dollars for violations that led to a deadly explosion in Madison County last year.

That blast killed one man and injured six other workers at a saltwater disposal site off Virlilia Road last July.

While the cause had not been previously reported, OSHA investigators have now determined workers were welding pipes to connect two saltwater disposal tanks so they could install a catwalk.

That welding ignited a flammable substance either inside the tank or around it, which led to the massive explosion.

Documents from the federal agency reveal the company under investigation, W.S. Red Hancock Inc., show seven violations of agency standards, five of which could lead to fines against the company.

OSHA’s investigation remains open, meaning some of these fines could be dismissed or others added before the government finishes its inspection.

Those violations include: the employer failing to instruct its workers to recognize or avoid unsafe conditions, failure to anticipate the need for prompt medical attention in case of serious injury, failure to weld in a safe area or move any fire hazards away from the work area, and failing to secure one or more workers to an aerial lift.

Perhaps the most egregious fine — dubbed a willful violation — revolved around the failure to clean those tanks of flammable substances or fill them with water before welding.

That fine alone could cost W.S. Red Hancock Inc. more than $156,000.

“Willful violations” are the most severe and typically carry the most expensive fines.

Under those violations, an employer either knowingly failed to comply with OSHA or acted with indifference to employee safety.

W.S. Red Hancock is contesting the fines.

The company could not be reached for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.