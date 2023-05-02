Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old

Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old
Daycare worker in Pearl arrested after allegedly assaulting 3-year-old(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare worker in Pearl has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a child.

Reneatha Gibbs, 61, has been charged with simple assault stemming from an incident at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center, where she works.

Gibbs is accused of assaulting and injuring a 3-year-old at the daycare on April 25.

The child’s mother soon saw the injuries and filed a complaint with the Pearl Police Department that same day.

After an investigation, detectives found sufficient evidence and arrested Gibbs at the daycare Tuesday afternoon.

Gibbs is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Gibbs will make an initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court on Thursday, May 4.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Sandra Davis, 53
53-year-old Terry woman charged with murder in drive-by shooting death of man
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Here’s the new Mississippi car tag
A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly...
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive van into Hawaii harbor