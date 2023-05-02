58-year-old man shoots brother after argument over a dog in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - An argument between two brothers in Hazlehurst this afternoon escalated to gun violence. Now one is dead, and the other has been charged with murder.

Joseph O’Neil, 58, has been accused of shooting Lawrence O’Neil, 60, at their home on North Street at about 2:30 Monday afternoon, according to Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit. Lawrence O’Neil was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their mother reported the shooting to police and said the brothers had been fighting over a dog.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.