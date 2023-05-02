Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
58-year-old man shoots brother after argument over a dog in Hazlehurst

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - An argument between two brothers in Hazlehurst this afternoon escalated to gun violence. Now one is dead, and the other has been charged with murder.

Joseph O’Neil, 58, has been accused of shooting Lawrence O’Neil, 60, at their home on North Street at about 2:30 Monday afternoon, according to Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit. Lawrence O’Neil was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their mother reported the shooting to police and said the brothers had been fighting over a dog.

