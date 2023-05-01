Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Woman in custody after 50-year-old man shot and killed in Terry
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies were on the scene Monday afternoon after a man was shot and killed in Terry.

The incident happened on 1217 Willie Mae Road.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, a 50-year-old man was shot in the “upper body” and pronounced dead.

A female, 53, is in custody and the coroner has been notified.

