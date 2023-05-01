Walk-off grand slam sparked series win over Bethune-Cookman for Jackson State baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After suffering a loss in the opening contest of the three-game weekend series against Bethune-Cookman, the Jackson State baseball squad completed a doubleheader sweep on Sunday, sparked by a heroic grand slam in the last inning.

The series win over Bethune-Cookman this past weekend marked the second-straight SWAC series victory and the first conference series victory at their home stadium Braddy Field for the Tigers, who are heating up at just the right time.

Trailing 3-1 in the last inning of game one of the doubleheader against the Wildcats, All-SWAC second-team preseason nominee Jatavis Melton blasted a walk-off grand slam over the left field wall to end the game 5-3 in favor of JSU.

Starting pitcher Christian Womble got the complete-game win, allowing seven hits and just three runs, while fanning six Bethune-Cookman batters.

In the rubber match, the SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week in early March Jesse Caver was back to his best on the mound after a shakey April. He allowed just three runs and six hits while pitching six complete innings to lead JSU to their first series win at home.

Jackson State took advantage of four walks and a hit batter to score three first-inning runs without a hit. Melton continued to have a stellar day at the plate, recording an RBI single in the second inning, which scored Omar Gomez for a 4-0 JSU lead.

The Tigers surrendered three runs to Bethune-Cookman in the final game of the series but tacked on two more in the seventh inning to secure a 7-3 win and just their third conference series win all season.

JSU improved to 23-18 overall (8-13 in SWAC play) and will return to Braddy Field to host the University of New Orleans at 6 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting Florida A&M in a three-game series this weekend.

