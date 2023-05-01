Things To Know Monday, May 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family of teen killed in mass shooting at Bay St. Louis prom afterparty speaks out

According to his grandmother Jackie Gordon, De'arreis Smith, also known as “Dee,” left his house Saturday night with friends.

More details are surfacing about a mass shooting at a prom afterparty in Bay St. Louis that left two dead and four others injured. One of the victims has been identified as Pearlington native De’arreis Smith. According to his grandmother Jackie Gordon, Smith, also known as “Dee,” left his house Saturday night with friends who were attending a Bay High prom afterparty. “He was a good kid, and for this to happen, I have no words for that,” said Gordon. She received a call early Sunday morning from the hospital. “About 1:30 in the morning, that’s when I got the call that he had gotten shot,” she added. “When they said he got shot, I asked how he got shot, what happened.” Police say 19-year-old Cameron Brand opened fire at the party, hitting Smith and 5 others. Smith’s grandmother says when she arrived at the hospital, one teen told her he saw when her grandson got shot.

2. JPD arrests man accused of using hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken

JPD arrests man accused of using hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken (none)

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Waffle House on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive. Officers arrested Melvin Clincy, 26, who they say used a hunting rifle to shoot into the restaurant multiple times. WLBT crews spotted multiple windows and a door shot with broken glass everywhere. The Mobile Crime Unit was on the scene gathering evidence from inside the restaurant. One witness from across the street described what he saw during the chaos. Full story here.

3. Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2023 (MGN)

Eleven players who played for a Mississippi university or are from Mississippi were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the first round, Mississippi State cornerback from Grenada, Mississippi and current NCAA record holder for most pick-sixes in a career, Emmanuel Forbes, was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick. In the second round of the draft, former Gulfport High School athlete and Auburn Tiger Derick Hall was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 37th overall pick. Two picks later, Brandon native and former Ole Miss pass catcher Jonathan Mingo was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. Alabama defensive tackle and Laurel, Mississippi native Byron Young was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round with the 70th pick.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.