Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles identified the victim as 16-year-old Kamori Lake.

Lake was taken to the hospital around 1:10 p.m., where she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Lake lived at the Gables apartment complex on 32nd Street. Lake was pregnant and had just found out she was having a boy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

