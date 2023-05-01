Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles identified the victim as 16-year-old Kamori Lake.
Lake was taken to the hospital around 1:10 p.m., where she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Lake lived at the Gables apartment complex on 32nd Street. Lake was pregnant and had just found out she was having a boy.
This is an ongoing investigation.
