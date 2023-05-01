Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

