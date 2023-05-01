Lumumba: City still looking into refunding residents for lack of trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in the capital city still could get a refund after going nearly three weeks without trash collections in April.

However, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city just hasn’t determined how that refund will be provided.

“I want to state again that we are researching how we can provide a credit to residents for the period of time in which there was not actually curbside garbage pickup,” he said at a Monday press conference. “The reason that we have to investigate how we apply a credit... is because your sanitation fee does not only pay for your curbside pickup. It pays for the rubbish landfill that the city operates. It pays for the roll-off dumpster stays. It pays for the crews that go and clean up areas of the city.”

“We have to be able to not only segregate the costs for that portion of your fee that actually goes to curbside and what portion goes to the other things that I mentioned.”

Customers pay $37 a month for garbage collections. The rate was increased from around $20.80 a month last July to help cover rising solid waste costs.

Lumumba says he’s been asked about the credit numerous times since the city’s garbage crisis ended on April 19.

He told reporters part of the challenge is determining how to ensure a credit does not further impact Jackson’s strained finances.

Jackson has a roughly $4 million deficit in its sanitation division, in part, due to billing complications and due to rising costs.

The sanitation fees are billed to customers as part of their monthly water statements.

“In the meantime, you can still see a sanitation fee on your bill until we figure out the best way to apply a credit,” he said.

