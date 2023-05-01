Jackson water manager says city yet to receive federal grants; now ‘holding’ invoices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party water manager no longer has enough money to cover city expenses.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin is still waiting for hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds to come in.

Meanwhile, he says he’s now having to hold invoices for payment, saying the monthly transfers from the city are not enough to cover operations and maintenance and system repairs.

“We’re... hoping that we get our grant money soon so we can pay them,” he said. “I don’t want to get into the same situation that Jackson has been known for, [being] very slow or not paying at all.”

Henifin says he expects the money to arrive in the coming days and recently spoke to leaders in Washington, D.C. to discuss the need.

“We’ve been fortunate because... we didn’t spend a lot of money in December and January,” he said. “We’ve been able to pay almost everything up until right now.”

Henifin says the biggest expense “hanging out there” right now is with Jacobs Solutions.

The Dallas-based firm was hired in February to take over operations of the plant as part of a six-month, open-book contract.

“We won’t have enough to continue making payments on other big repairs if we don’t get that grant money,” he said.

Henifin’s news comes months after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that nearly $800 million had been allocated for water and sewer work in the capital city.

The amount included $600 million in the omnibus spending bill approved by Congress in December, as well as $120 million in Water Resource and Development Act funding directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

However, that was back in January, and the funds have yet to materialize.

In the meantime, Henifin is operating the water system on the monthly transfers the city is required to make under the November court order.

As part of a interim stipulated order handed down last year by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate, Jackson is required to transfer around $1.15 million to the third-party manager each month to cover O&M costs.

The amount is about a million dollars less than the $2.2 million that is currently needed to run the system, Henifin says.

“On top of that, we’re making a lot of repairs to the system – the small pipe repairs, the pavement patching, larger-diameter pipe repairs,” he said. “All of that would essentially, ultimately reimbursed by the grant dollars that we’re getting.”

Henifin’s professional expenses, meanwhile, are funded by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The court order mandated that Henifin would receive $2.9 million for his first-year office expenses. He is now telling the court he needs an additional $840,000 to cover billing software needs and the like. The judge has yet to rule on whether that money would be allocated.

As for the rest of the EPA money, Henifin says “most of it” has come through. “We’re waiting on the rest of it, but I’ve got enough to operate.”

