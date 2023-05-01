First Alert Forecast: sunny, quiet for most of the week; increasing rain chances likely be the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice conditions will prevail across the area this evening as we begin to wrap up the first day of the new month. A clear sky will hang overhead into tonight with temperatures forecast to fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s by morning.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around for Tuesday as well with slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast. We are expecting to efficiently warm throughout the day tomorrow to the 70s to near 80-degrees, which is near normal for this time of year. Although tomorrow will be a tad warmer, it will still feel very pleasant and comfortable out with dry air in place.

By the end of the work week, temperatures and humidity levels are expected to increase as winds become more southerly. Highs look to be well into the 80s during this time as we head into the upcoming weekend. Opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms will also emerge by late week/this weekend with a slow-moving system sitting off to our west.

