Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: May 1st kicks off beautiful weather! We are forecasting warmer temperatures and dry conditions through Thursday, with rain returning Friday!

Tracking mostly sunny skies with Highs reaching into the middle 70s. Fair weather today as we see beautiful weather to begin the month of May.
Tracking mostly sunny skies with Highs reaching into the middle 70s. Fair weather today as we see beautiful weather to begin the month of May.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week – and a new month – expect a few clouds early – maybe a rogue shower west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly sunny through the day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: High pressure still holds a firm grip over central Mississippi through the day – keeping the weather bright and quiet. Expect sunshine to push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s, seasonable for early May amid tolerable humidity levels. Lows will fall back into the lower 50s.

Tracking showers and storms to return Friday going into the weekend!

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang firm overhead, even as a weak front sweeps over the region Wednesday, nudging the highs back a few notches – in the 70s to near 80. A warm front will start to surge northward through late week, bringing toasty temperatures and higher humidity levels. Highs will be well into the 80s, lows in the 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be part of the story by late week, into the weekend on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains.

