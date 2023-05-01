Coca-Cola distributor planning $100M expansion in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Southeast beverage distributor is investing $100 million into a new facility in Madison County.

On Monday, Clark Beverage Group announced it was building a $100 million sales and distribution facility at the Madison County Mega Site.

The expansion will mean the creation of 30 new jobs for the state and will bring 300 jobs to the county according to Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason.

“Ultimately, for the county it will mean 300 new jobs and a $100 million investment, probably closer to $120 million or $125 million,” he said.

The expansion will include the construction of a new sales and distribution facility and the purchase of additional equipment to better serve customers across Mississippi and in neighboring states, according to a release from the Mississippi Development Authority.

“MDA is proud to support Clark Beverage Group’s new location at the Madison County Mega Site, which is certainly an economic boost for the area and entire region,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “But most important is the fact that 30 new opportunities are being created that will positively impact Clark Beverage’s new employees and their families.”

MDA is providing assistance for the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive. The incentive, according to MDA’s website, provides companies with a credit based on their investments, which can be used to offset some tax liabilities.

The county is also providing property tax exemptions through its “fee in lieu of taxes” program.

Deason says the project, once completed, will generate about $550,000 a year in new property tax revenue for the county and Madison County School District in its first 10 years of operation. After that, property taxes will increase to around $1.7 million a year, he said.

Clark is headquartered in Kentucky and began distributing Coca-Cola in 1903. The company also distributes other national and international brands of alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages in Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

The new facility is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2025.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.