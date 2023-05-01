City of Byram awarded thousands of state dollars for infrastructure projects

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - During this past legislative session, the state sent thousands of dollars to the City of Byram so that city leaders could address some quality-of-life issues for its residents.

Prior to the session, Senator David Blount met with the City of Byram to find out what their biggest needs were. Fast forward to today, and the city has $500,000 going towards fixing the drainage and flooding issues in their city.

Mayor Richard White says that the city is left with a lot more than just a few small puddles when the rain starts pouring.

“It’s not good for no house to be flooded. That’s the worst thing that could happen to a family. We got certainly culverts and stuff that are over 50 years old, and they are collapsing,” Mayor White said.

However, after the 2023 legislative session, Senator David Blount says that won’t be a problem any longer.

“We were able this year to get some more money, state help for the city, which is growing. Their drainage problems that are being addressed off of Henderson Road in Byram and Gary Road,” Senator Blount said.

So how much help are they getting? $500,000 worth.

“I’m gonna say that $500,000 will do approximately six projects, and some of them are smaller,” said Mayor White.

“It’s a big help,” Senator Blount said. “Byram has about 12,000 people. It’s growing. A lot of good things going on, and this is going to help the city.”

However, drainage improvements aren’t the only construction projects happening, thanks to state funds.

“We also were able to get $250,000 for bridge repair,” said Senator Blount. “There’s a very important bridge between Siwell Road and Gary Road in Byram that does need repairs been identified by the city. The money appropriated by the legislature this year came from the state capital expense funds.”

Legislators also allocated money to the city for a detention pond to prevent water from the Rez from flooding Byram’s homes.

“We were able to get a grant from Mississippi Development Authority of $750,000,” Senator Blount said.

“This is a detention pond that we’re going to be putting in to hold that water back. It’s 37 acres, and we got a grant for that,” Mayor White said. “So I’m tickled about that.”

Mayor White says construction on drainage projects should begin soon since engineers have already made plans. Locations for some of those drainage projects include Gary Road, Jayroe Drive, and Parker Drive.

