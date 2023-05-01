Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others injured in the city of Folly Beach.
By Bryce Jacquot and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A newlywed bride was killed, and her husband was injured after an alleged drunken driver hit the golf cart they were riding in Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said the force of the impact threw the golf cart more than 100 yards and made it roll several times.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Her new husband’s mother said in a GoFundMe post that he is in serious condition with broken bones and a brain injury.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.(Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)

Two other people from the wedding party were also injured.

The couple was leaving the wedding reception when the crash happened and had only been married for a few hours.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.

Investigators believe she was going 65 mph in a 25-mph zone at the time of the crash.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler
Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Beulah Baptist Church hosted paraplegic fisherman, Clay Dyer, as a special guest speaker...
Paraplegic fisherman speaks to Beulah Baptist Church

Latest News

City of Byram awarded thousands of state dollars for infrastructure projects
Belhaven football puts a smile on the face of little girl
Belhaven football puts a smile on the face of little girl
Belhaven football team rallies behind little girl in heartwarming surprise at children’s hospital
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on