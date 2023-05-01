Beloved Mississippi school bus driver killed during crash with 18-wheeler

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved bus drivers.

Mary Louise Carothers McMillan, 64, of Prairie, Mississippi died on Thursday, April 27, at North Mississippi Medical Center from injuries after an accident on April 13.

It was on that day that a school bus with the Aberdeen School District and an 18-wheeler collided on Highway 45 and Lake Lily Road in Prairie.

McMillian was the driver of the bus.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said McMillian died from injuries sustained during the crash.

