Belhaven football team rallies behind little girl in heartwarming surprise at children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven football team lives by the motto, ‘serve and not to be served.’ Even so, they had no idea those words would mean so much to one little girl named Natalie Hughes.

Natalie is a seven-year-old who grew up smiling, dancing, and loving everything pink until news from the doctors brought her life to a standstill. Natalie was diagnosed with a rare blood condition called Aplastic Anemia, and she began treatment, but little did she know it was only the beginning.

Her immune system attacked her bone marrow and made it stop working. After a year and a half of weaning off medication for the final step, the medication failed, and her immune system attacked her bone marrow again. Natalie needed a bone marrow transplant. They finally found one through a 100 percent donor match, but it still wasn’t enough to make the little girl feel completely normal.

Through the years, Natalie felt like she was just a kid who couldn’t do the things she wanted.

“The most difficult part was just not letting her be a kid,” John Hughes, Natalie’s father, said. “We can’t risk her breaking something or getting fallen on or anything like that that could have internally made her bleed out.”

All of these challenges were made a little easier when they realized they weren’t alone in this journey; in fact, they had an entire team behind them. Blaine McCorkle, head football coach at Belhaven, first learned about Natalie through Jon Brewer, one of his player’s dads. He called the coach and mentioned that there was a young girl from his hometown who was sick and struggling and needed some encouragement. That’s when Coach McCorkle decided to take it to his team.

“He [Coach McCorkle] just kind of came to us and told us that there was a little girl with a rare form of anemia and that their family was going through a lot of hardships and stuff like that, and we want to do something to be able to just lessen something. We couldn’t do a lot, but we wanted to do what we could,” said Jeremiah Buenrostro, a senior football player majoring in nursing.

The team went to the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, where Natalie was being treated, and surprised her. They wanted to make her feel loved and let her know that people cared for her. They showed up and were able to see her in her window. They did some backflips, made signs, wore their jerseys, and were happy to even get a smile from Natalie.

“To see our kids make her smile as a father meant a lot, and as a coach, it definitely made me proud,” said Coach McCorkle.

Natalie’s father said it was amazing to see them do that, and Natalie thought it was pretty impressive. Bogan Brewer, a junior football player, remembered when Natalie got into the window and just lit up. He said, “I remember she got into the window and just lit up, and I was like, ‘That’s why we’re doing it. That’s why we’re doing it.’”

In that moment, Natalie became an official honorary member of the Belhaven football team. The team wanted to show Natalie that they were there for her, and it made all the difference. They brought joy and hope to a little girl’s life, and it was a reminder that, sometimes, the smallest act of kindness can have the biggest impact.

“I’ve learned that God didn’t just do this to me to say that I wasn’t supposed to do things in life,” Natalie said. “I’ve learned that he did it because I needed to learn in life that nothing’s really easy. You have to climb. So many people have told me I can’t do things that normal kids can do until this is over, and, like I mean, it felt like forever. Now it’s getting cured, and I just feel happy about that.”

